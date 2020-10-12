Tom Brady trolls himself over 4th down gaffe while congratulating LeBron

Tom Brady did not openly admit after last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears that he lost track of downs late in the game, but the future Hall of Famer is finally having a laugh at his own expense over the blunder.

Brady congratulated LeBron James on capturing his fourth NBA title with a great tweet on Monday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a photoshopped image that shows LeBron’s head on Brady’s body holding up four fingers.

Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy! pic.twitter.com/mm0fylMbS7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 12, 2020

Brady also joked “not bad for a washed up old guy!” The two have continued to play at an extremely high level even as they are considered “old” for their respective sports, so they have that in common.

Brady lost track of downs late in Tampa Bay’s game against the Bears, and it proved costly. With the Bucs trailing 20-19, he threw a low-percentage pass on 4th down and then seemed puzzled when it resulted in a turnover on downs. He told reporters he wished he executed better but did not openly acknowledge losing track of downs. Even Bruce Arians tried to cover for his quarterback, though the coach was not all that convincing.

Kudos to Brady for finally taking it on the chin.