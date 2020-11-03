Tom Brady talks about Antonio Brown living with him

Some recent reports revealed that Antonio Brown will be living with Tom Brady for at least part of the 2020 season now that the receiver has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Brady has confirmed the arrangement.

During his weekly appearance on Westwood One with Jim Gray, Brady spoke about inviting Brown to stay at his home. The six-time Super Bowl champion said he’s just trying to be a good teammate and make Brown’s transition from across the state easier.

#Bucs Tom Brady on Antonio Brown living with him.

"He’s just getting settled and l know he's looking for places. It's nice to have him around…It's a big transition for him moving across the state not knowing anyone. I'm just trying to be a good teammate and help somebody out'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 3, 2020

Obviously, there is much more to it than that. Brown can afford a place to stay, and he has had ample time to make arrangements. In reality, Brady wants to keep an eye on Brown and make sure he stays out of trouble and doesn’t blow what is likely his last chance in the NFL.

For whatever reason, Brady is determined to help Brown revive his career. The quarterback was said to be upset with the New England Patriots when they cut Brown last year, even after all the off-field issues Brown had.

Brady is so confident Brown can help the Bucs that he essentially convinced Bruce Arians to sign him even after Arians and Brown exchanged unpleasantries last year. If it doesn’t work out, Brady will definitely bear some of the responsibility.