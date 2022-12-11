Tom Brady got crazy number of family/friends tickets for 49ers game

Tom Brady has played in countless big games throughout his legendary career, but his family and friends might say the most important one took place on Sunday in San Francisco.

Brady grew up in the Bay Area rooting for the 49ers. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Niners on Sunday, it marked only the second time in his 23 NFL seasons that Brady has played a game in San Francisco. To say he had a lot of family and friends who wanted to attend would be an understatement.

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews said prior to kickoff that Brady requested 100 tickets from the 49ers for the game. Andrews said that was a larger ticket allotment than Brady has needed for the 10 Super Bowls he has played in.

Most of the tickets were near the last row of the balcony at Levi’s Stadium. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported earlier in the day that Brady’s immediate family turned down an offer for better seats and instead opted to sit in the nosebleed section. Though, Brady’s parents, Tom Sr. and Galynn, were shown sitting in luxury seats early on during the FOX broadcast.

Brady’s first and only previous game as a visiting player in San Francisco came when he was with the New England Patriots in 2016.