Report: Tom Brady told teams he wants to play with Antonio Brown

Tom Brady has been openly supportive of Antonio Brown throughout most of the star wide receiver’s off-field issues, and apparently Brady’s feelings toward his former teammate have not changed in the past several months.

Teams that have been interested in signing Brady were given the impression that the 42-year-old wants to play with Brown again next season, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. With Brady now expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s unclear if Brown will also be in the team’s plans.

As @TomPelissero and I discussed on TV, the word among teams interested in Tom Brady were among the impression that Brady wanted to bring Antonio Brown with him to a new team. Brown is still under investigation, and remains to be seen when he can play. But Brady is close with him — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

The NFL has yet to announce disciplinary action for Brown after investigating sexual misconduct claims against him by two different women. Since those allegations came to light, Brown was charged with burglary with battery after he and his trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly attacked a moving truck driver. Brown also streamed a live video on Instagram that showed him berating police officers in front of his children.

Is Brady still campaigning to play with Brown after all of that? It’s possible, though Brown has a history with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians that makes it seem unlikely the 31-year-old will end up in Tampa Bay.

Brady desperately needed more offensive weapons in New England last season, so perhaps that is one of the reasons he was so determined to team up with Brown again. Now that his two top receivers will be Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, perhaps Brady won’t be as concerned about trying to help resurrect Brown’s career.