Tom Brady, Tyrann Mathieu get into it during Super Bowl

Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu got into it right before halftime of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs were called for two defensive pass interference penalties in a three-play span in the final minute of the first half. The penalties put Tampa Bay in the red zone and then on the goal line, setting up the Bucs’ third touchdown.

Mathieu was called for the second pass interference, and it came on a ball that appeared to be uncatchable. He talked some trash to Brady after Tampa Bay’s touchdown.

Why is Honey Badger talking trash to Brady, just gonna make him mad pic.twitter.com/ah6iQyYmV6 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 8, 2021

Mathieu actually got called for unsportsmanlike conduct for going after Brady and sticking his finger in the quarterback’s face.

The two had a previous exchange too.

Brady and Mathieu exchange some words (via @NFLUK)pic.twitter.com/asI2FzOlmU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2021

If Mathieu was upset about the penalties, his anger would have been justified. But picking on Brady mid-game is asking for trouble.