Tom Brady has intriguing response to question about unretiring

Tom Brady is inevitably going to face questions about whether or not his retirement is permanent, and he offered an interesting response to one query about his future.

Brady spoke at eMerge Americas in Miami Beach on Thursday, and was asked by one attendee whether he might come back and play for the Miami Dolphins. Brady certainly did not say no in his response, which is sure to spark speculation.

While speaking in Miami, Tom Brady was asked if he is going to come out of retirement to play for the Dolphins: pic.twitter.com/LxTHjcevrm — Brendan Kaminsky (@BKaminsky) April 20, 2023

“I will say, now that I’m not affiliated with any team anymore, even though I have strong ties with a couple teams, I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like,” Brady said. “So I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well, and several of them play for Miami.”

Obviously, this is hardly a yes, but Brady could have shot down the question and didn’t. Perhaps he did not take it seriously, but for a guy who has already come out of retirement once, this sort of answer is bound to generate speculation.

Brady was linked to the Dolphins during his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure. It was serious enough that the Dolphins were hit with a significant tampering penalty for their interest in him, so it’s not completely out there that some interest might linger.