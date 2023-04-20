 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 20, 2023

Tom Brady has intriguing response to question about unretiring

April 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Tom Brady after a game

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is inevitably going to face questions about whether or not his retirement is permanent, and he offered an interesting response to one query about his future.

Brady spoke at eMerge Americas in Miami Beach on Thursday, and was asked by one attendee whether he might come back and play for the Miami Dolphins. Brady certainly did not say no in his response, which is sure to spark speculation.

“I will say, now that I’m not affiliated with any team anymore, even though I have strong ties with a couple teams, I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like,” Brady said. “So I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well, and several of them play for Miami.”

Obviously, this is hardly a yes, but Brady could have shot down the question and didn’t. Perhaps he did not take it seriously, but for a guy who has already come out of retirement once, this sort of answer is bound to generate speculation.

Brady was linked to the Dolphins during his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure. It was serious enough that the Dolphins were hit with a significant tampering penalty for their interest in him, so it’s not completely out there that some interest might linger.

Article Tags

Miami DolphinsTom Brady
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus