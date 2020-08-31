Tom Brady’s wife Gisele reportedly blew up over Bill Belichick’s treatment of QB

One of the worst-kept secrets in sports is the way the relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick deteriorated during their final years together with the New England Patriots. However, a new book that was published this week provides a behind-the-scenes look at a notoriously air-tight organization.

In his book “The Dynasty,” author Jeff Benedict describes how the issues between Brady and Belichick reached a boiling point following New England’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. In the middle of the previous season in 2017, which ended with the Patriots’ miraculous comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI), Belichick started limiting the access Brady’s personal trainer and best friend Alex Guerrero had to the team. Owner Robert Kraft called several meetings following the loss to the Eagles in an attempt to clear the air, and one of them involved Brady’s wife Gisele.

According to Benedict (via Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston), Gisele spoke up for Brady during a meeting at Kraft’s house weeks after the 2018 Super Bowl. Belichick was not present, but Gisele told Kraft she and Brady were sick of Belichick treating the quarterback like “f—ing Johnny Foxboro.” Gisele said it was bad enough that Belichick refused to voice approval for Brady but even worse that he still unloaded on him during meetings and gave him a hard time with Guerrero.

At that point, Benedict says Brady and Gisele informed Kraft they wanted to move on. Here’s more:

When the conversation shifted to the future, Brady and Bündchen indicated it was time for them to make some changes that were in the best interest of their family. Among other things, they were contemplating a change of scenery. Kraft wasn’t surprised by their feelings toward Belichick. He hadn’t, however, expected to hear that Brady and Bündchen wanted to leave New England.

Another interesting piece of information from the book was that Kraft assured Brady in 2010 that he would step in if Belichick wanted to get rid of Brady. Brady feared at the time that Belichick might part ways with him like he has with so many other key veteran players, so he wanted assurances from Kraft before signing an extension.

When Brady expressed a desire to leave in 2018, Kraft told him he was not going to let him out of his contract. The Pats owner then changed his mind and told Brady he could go if he wanted. Brady, after hearing that Belichick wanted him back, chose to stay. He said he would work things out on his own end, which is around the time he stopped showing up to voluntary offseason workouts.

Brady has always tried to avoid drama by any means necessary, but that was not the only time we know of that Gisele was animated in defending her husband. She infamously ripped New England’s receivers during a Super Bowl loss back in 2012.

In the end, Brady stuck around in New England and won another Super Bowl with Belichick. Gisele was undoubtedly happy about that, but it’s probably safe to assume she is pleased to have her husband playing for a new team in 2020.

