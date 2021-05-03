Tom Brady says he would trade two of his Super Bowl rings for this

Tom Brady has accomplished just about everything an NFL quarterback or professional athlete could possibly achieve, but there is one shortcoming that will always haunt him. In fact, the future Hall of Famer says he would trade two of his Super Bowl rings for a chance to re-write history.

Brady was one of several athletes and celebrities who appeared on the NFL’s Draft-A-Thon Live video conference call during the draft. Michael Strahan was also on the call, and the topic of the New York Giants ruining the New England Patriots’ perfect season came up. That prompted Shannon Sharpe to ask Brady if he would trade two of his championship rings if it meant completing the 19-0 season in 2007.

“I would,” Brady said, throwing his hands up in the air. “Let’s be real … easy.”

You can see the comments at the 23:05 mark of the video below:

That is a pretty significant admission from Brady. The 43-year-old has openly said he is motivated by winning as many championships as possible. He’s even said his favorite Super Bowl ring is “the next one,” but that loss to the Giants clearly bothers him.

Most people would agree that Brady’s resume would look even better with six Super Bowl wins and the only 19-0 season in NFL history than it does with seven titles. Brady’s admission shows that he also feels that way.

The good news for Brady is that what Justin Tuck said about Brady’s legacy several years ago is no longer close to true. Still, Brady clearly wishes he could have that one game back.