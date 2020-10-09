Tom Brady yells at teammates after ugly Bucs possession

Tom Brady got on his teammates’ case after an ugly Tampa Bay Buccaneers possession late in the third quarter of the team’s game at Chicago on Thursday night.

The Bucs were leading 16-14 but ended up punting after an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-27. How did they end up in such a terrible yardage situation? They were called for five penalties on the possession. They committed three holding penalties, an unnecessary roughness, and an offensive pass interference. The final holding penalty was declined because it came on an incomplete pass on third down.

Brady was livid when he got to the sideline and was seen yelling like crazy.

Brady is FED up with his trash teammates looool pic.twitter.com/UHczEdPJKa — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 9, 2020

Brady was heated.

The Bucs QB didn’t even seem to be on the same page as Mike Evans. On the third down play, Brady threw deep for Evans, who turned different directions before the ball hit the ground.

Tampa Bay only held a narrow lead at that point, which wasn’t good enough for Brady or the rest of his team.