Tom Brady not having pregame sex with wife Gisele

Tom Brady takes his pregame preparation seriously, and sex is not on the menu before his games.

The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was a guest on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast for an episode that was published on Thursday.

Brady was asked by Shepard whether he ever has sex with wife Gisele on game days.

“Oh man, that’s probably off the table,” Brady told Shepard. “I wouldn’t say it’s probably never happened but I don’t think that would be the moment.”

With all the strict rules Bill Belichick had for the New England Patriots, Brady’s answer is not surprising. Players were not really allowed to be themselves in New England, which is something they complained about.

Brady is too busy focused on winning games and Super Bowls to think about that on a game day.

Interestingly, Brady also admitted recently that he and Gisele went through some tough times at one point.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have teamed up yet again! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.