Tom Brady’s F-bombs captured by ESPN cameras

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the New Orleans Saints, 16-3, with just over 3:00 remaining on Monday night. That’s when Tom Brady, arguably the greatest of all-time, did his thing.

Brady connected with tight end Cade Otton to cap off a 10-play, 91-yard drive. The score brought the Bucs within 16-10 and a quick three-and-out put the ball back in Brady’s hands.

We’ve all seen this story before and it played out similarly.

The Bucs’ offense engineered an 11-play, 63-yard drive that concluded with a six-yard touchdown pass from Brady to running back Rachaad White.

The 17-16 victory improved Tampa Bay’s record to 6-6 and kept them very much alive in the NFC Playoff hunt. It also energized the always vocal Tom Brady, who just happened to pass the ESPN cameras on his way into the locker-room. And they once again caught Brady dropping F-bombs on live television.

Below video is not safe for work (NSFW).

"A little LFG on the way out."- SVP on Tom Brady 😂🏈🤬 pic.twitter.com/SXvBcbaR0D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 6, 2022

F-bombs roll off Brady’s lips naturally. After all, that is his “go-to word.”

“I wish I did have a better mouth out there at times. But there’s nothing that quite expresses the way I feel like that word. It is [a great word], especially in the heat of the moment. No I don’t say it at home, of course not. It’s pretty well filtered at the house,” Brady told WEEI in 2014.

Brady has been caught dropping F-bombs countless times throughout his career. It’s come during post-game press conferences, on the sideline and even on the field during disagreements with officials. It genuinely is his go-to.