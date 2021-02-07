Tom Brady’s father wishes QB would wear mask more often

Tom Brady’s father revealed recently that he was hospitalized for COVID-19 back in September, and Tom Sr. said before the Super Bowl that he wishes his son would take coronavirus protocols more seriously.

Brady Sr. and his wife Galynn, who also had COVID-19, sat down for an interview with NFL Network’s Andrea Kramer prior to Sunday’s game. Tom Sr. spoke about how he was hospitalized for more than two weeks and feared for his life. He stressed the importance of wearing masks, at which point Kramer noted that his son is often seen not wearing one. Kramer asked Brady Sr. if he talks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback about that.

“Yes. You know what? He’s 43 years of age. We keep harping on it,” Tom Sr. said. “Frankly, he thinks with his body — he probably takes 45 pills a day. So far, God willing, he’s still healthy. But, the answer is yes, we do.”

The point Brady Sr. seemed to be trying to make was that his son feels invincible due to his health-conscious lifestyle. He also noted how the six-time Super Bowl champion is 43, so he’s significantly older than most of his teammates and peers.

Brady Sr. is his son’s biggest fan and has passionately defended him in the past, so that was a rare public lecture from future Hall of Famer’s dad.