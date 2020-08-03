Tom Brady’s wife Gisele shares emotional 43rd birthday tribute for QB

Tom Brady may play like he’s 30 and not look a day over 35, but the six-time Super Bowl champion turned 43 on Monday. As always, his wife Gisele Bundchen made sure to celebrate the occasion with some social media love.

Gisele wished Brady a happy birthday in a touching Instagram tribute.

“Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad, the best partner and the best friend. We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much!” Bundchen wrote.

Brady also received a birthday shoutout from the NFL. He responded with a vintage old man joke.

Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year… https://t.co/x2cvb2wJNG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020

The New England Patriots used to pull out all the stops to acknowledge Brady’s birthday at training camp, but circumstances are obviously much different this year. While the Buccaneers will be getting the 43-year-old version of Brady when the 2020 season begins, they’re optimistic the future Hall of Famer will continue to age backwards.