Tommy DeVito’s dad not a fan of Giants’ playcalling

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll’s decisions came under fire on Sunday from an unusual source — his quarterback’s father.

The Giants struggled mightily against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of Sunday’s game, with frustration boiling over early in the second quarter. An interception set New York up at the Dallas 12-yard line, but an incomplete pass and two short runs left the Giants facing what was officially a 4th-and 2 from the 4-yard line.

Daboll decided to go for it, but the Giants were stuffed on a pretty predictable run up the middle from Saquon Barkley.

The call was criticized by some for being unimaginative and unlikely to succeed. One of the dissenters seemed to be the father of Giants stand-in quarterback Tommy DeVito. DeVito’s father was shown after the play, and cameras caught him seemingly asking a question: “That’s your 4th-and-3 play?”

Obviously, DeVito wants to see his son do well and get the chance to make a play, but plenty of Giants fans will probably be on board with the line of questioning.

Daboll had a rough day on Sunday from the very beginning of the game, and his Giants were behind 28-0 at halftime.