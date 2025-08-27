Tommy DeVito has signed with a notable new team

Tommy DeVito was cut by the New York Giants on Tuesday, but the New Jersey native has been given another opportunity to remain relatively close to his family.

The New England Patriots claimed DeVito off waivers on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

There had been speculation that DeVito would clear waivers and wind up back on the Giants’ practice squad, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network says the Patriots have had interest in the quarterback for quite some time.

The #Patriots have claimed QB Tommy DeVito, source says. New England made a run at DeVito in 2023 before he signed with the #Giants’ practice squad. He now heads to Foxboro after two seasons, 12 games and 8 TDs with his hometown team. pic.twitter.com/y3ttSY0S6m — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2025

DeVito will be the third quarterback on New England’s roster behind starter Drake Maye and veteran backup Joshua Dobbs.

DeVito originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2023. He became an overnight celebrity when he got significant playing time as a rookie after injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

DeVito, who is of Italian-American heritage, quickly earned nicknames from fans like “Tommy Cutlets” and “The Passing Paisano.” DeVito’s agent Sean Stellato, who is from the Boston area, looks like a character straight out of a mob movie.

In total, DeVito started eight games across two seasons with the Giants. The team went 3-5 in those games. DeVito has completed 65.3% of his career passes for 1,358 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.