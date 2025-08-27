Larry Brown Sports

Tommy DeVito has signed with a notable new team

Tommy DeVito throws a pass
October 29, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) played in his first game for Big Blue. Photo credit: Kevin R. Wexler – The Record / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tommy DeVito was cut by the New York Giants on Tuesday, but the New Jersey native has been given another opportunity to remain relatively close to his family.

The New England Patriots claimed DeVito off waivers on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

There had been speculation that DeVito would clear waivers and wind up back on the Giants’ practice squad, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network says the Patriots have had interest in the quarterback for quite some time.

DeVito will be the third quarterback on New England’s roster behind starter Drake Maye and veteran backup Joshua Dobbs.

DeVito originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2023. He became an overnight celebrity when he got significant playing time as a rookie after injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor.

DeVito, who is of Italian-American heritage, quickly earned nicknames from fans like “Tommy Cutlets” and “The Passing Paisano.” DeVito’s agent Sean Stellato, who is from the Boston area, looks like a character straight out of a mob movie.

In total, DeVito started eight games across two seasons with the Giants. The team went 3-5 in those games. DeVito has completed 65.3% of his career passes for 1,358 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

.
