Well-known attorney representing alleged victim in Alvin Kamara case

The man who says he was beaten by New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara several months ago has hired an attorney who has become very well known among the NFL community.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer who represented 23 women who filed sexual assault lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, announced on Monday that he has been hired to represent the man who says he was assaulted by Kamara and others on Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas back in February.

“Darnell Greene, the victim viciously assaulted while attempting to enter an elevator at The Cromwell Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in February 2022, by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons, and others, has retained attorney Tony Buzbee and The Buzbee Law Firm, of Houston, Texas, to assist in the investigation and to pursue legal claims,” Buzbee’s firm said in a statement, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Buzbee’s firm says a lawsuit is being prepared. The firm is in the process of gathering information and has asked any witnesses who have info to come forward. Greene allegedly suffered a “severe traumatic brain injury” and has still been receiving medical treatment in Houston.

“The attack on Mr. Greene was unprovoked and extremely violent,” Buzbee said. “We call on the appropriate authorities to exact swift punishment against all parties involved in the attack. We also encourage the NFL to take immediate action. As appropriate, we will make Mr. Greene available to the authorities and the NFL, to the extent they wish to speak with him.”

Kamara was accused of assaulting Greene while Greene was on the ground during a fight on Feb. 5. The running back is facing a felony charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Kamara’s hearing has been rescheduled multiple times, most recently earlier this month when his attorneys requested an additional 60 days.

All but one of the women who filed lawsuits against Watson have settled with the Cleveland Browns star. The one alleged victim who did not agree to a settlement recently revealed why she has refused.