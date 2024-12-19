Super Bowl coach ‘surprised’ by Falcons’ decision

The Atlanta Falcons have decided to make a major change while they fight for a postseason spot, and one Super Bowl champion coach seems to have doubts about whether it will pay off.

NBC analyst Tony Dungy, who won a Super Bowl as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, wrote in a social media post on Wednesday that he is “surprised” the Falcons have benched Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. Dungy questioned the decision to insert an inexperienced rookie into the starting lineup amid a playoff hunt.

Dungy did, however, say that he faced a similar situation when he was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1999, and it ended up giving his team a “spark.”

“We have flexed to Falcons-Commanders for @SNFonNBC next week and it looks like we’ll see Michael Penix Jr. I’m surprised that in the middle of a playoff chase they’re turning to a rookie QB who hasn’t played. In 1999 the Bucs were forced to do that due to injury. Shaun King led us to 5 wins in our last 6 games. We won the division and went all the way to the NFC Championship game. We’ll see if Penix can give Atlanta that same type of spark,” Dungy wrote on X.

Cousins played fairly well through the first half of the season, but he has been in a major slump. He has just 1 touchdown pass compared to 9 interceptions over Atlanta’s last five games. Four of those games were losses.

Despite Cousins’ struggles, the Falcons are 7-7 and just one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South. They have obviously lost faith in Cousins and believe Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft, could potentially upgrade their offense.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris likely feels that Penix cannot play much worse than Cousins has, so it is worth the risk of playing a rookie. If the change does pan out, Altanta may wind up eating a massive amount of money.