Tony Parker earns berth into World Series of Poker Main Event

Tony Parker is working on a second career as a pro.

Parker qualified for the 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event. The former San Antonio Spurs guard won the PM Group’s Texas Hold ‘Em Charity Poker in January. That earned him an invitation to compete in the World Series of Poker Main Event, which is a $10,000 buy-in, no-limit Texas Hold ‘Em event.

Parker was the first player to qualify for the Main Event. The event will be held in-person at the Rio in Las Vegas in November.

Parker, 39, was a six-time All-Star as a player and four-time champion with the Spurs. He played 17 seasons for them and spent his final season with the Charlotte Hornets. He has been retired for the last two seasons.

Parker was honored by the Spurs in late 2019 by having his jersey retired by the franchise.