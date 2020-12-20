Tony Pollard a fantasy playoff asset with Ezekiel Elliott out

Ezekiel Elliott was expected to play through a calf injury against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but he was named a surprise inactive for the game. With most fantasy leagues playing their semifinal this week, that could have a huge impact.

Tony Pollard has made the most of limited opportunities with Dallas the past two seasons. The 23-year-old will now get a chance to start and likely handle a full workload on Sunday.

Pollard has 75 carries for 339 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per carry since the Cowboys drafted him in the 4th round over a year ago. Most of that production has come while giving Elliott a breather, but Pollard will now have a chance to prove he is a capable starter.

The matchup isn’t outstanding. The 49ers have allowed 105.8 rushing yards per game this season, which is eighth-best in the NFL. Still, the Cowboys are expected to lean on the run game with Andy Dalton at quarterback. Pollard should see plenty of touches.

If you’re hurting for a flex play in a fantasy playoff match, you could do a lot worse than Pollard. He could wind up playing hero in the fantasy playoffs.