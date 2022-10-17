Tony Romo nailed his Bills-Chiefs prediction

Tony Romo is known for providing analysis that is often spot-on, and the former Dallas Cowboys star was at it again on Sunday.

Romo and CBS partner Jim Nantz had one of the biggest games of the season in Week 6 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills. Many were expecting a shootout after the Chiefs beat the Bills in a 42-36 overtime thriller in the playoffs last season. Romo, however, said definitively early on that it would not be a high-scoring game. He also nailed the final score.

You can hear Romo’s commentary below:

“This is going to be a 24-20 type of game.” -Tony Romo pic.twitter.com/uvRfw8cVsl — FLAMING HOT TAKES 🔥 (@TheyAlreadyKnew) October 16, 2022

“To me, this is not going to be a high-scoring game, Jim,” Romo said. “These two defenses are going to make you drive the field. The clock’s going to be running a lot because they’re going to be consistently checking it down and running the football. Every once in a while you’ll get a big play, but this is gonna be a 24-20 type of game, maybe 30 if somebody goes off.”

Romo did have a bit of a head start. He gave his prediction while the game was scoreless with around 5 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Still, it is impressive that he correctly predicted the final score. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20.

It should also be noted that Romo sounded certain after the game that Buffalo and Kansas City will meet again in the playoffs. We all saw what happened the last time he made a prediction like that.