Tony Romo nailed Chiefs-Buccaneers Super Bowl prediction in November

The prospect of a Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked somewhat unlikely when the Buccaneers were 7-5 at the end of November, but Tony Romo saw it coming.

Romo was on the call when the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers 27-24 in Week 12 on Nov. 29. The Chiefs had jumped out to a 17-0 first quarter lead in that game, but the Buccaneers battled back in the second half to get within a field goal. That was enough to convince Romo that the Buccaneer offense was figuring things out, and said on the CBS broadcast at the end of the game that he felt there was a “better than good chance” that he’d just seen a Super Bowl LV preview.

Tony Romo knew after the Week 12 TB-KC matchup, which at that time most outsiders would have opined Tampa more likely to miss the postseason than go to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/RntuGqaotW — Napoleon Andrews (@AndrewsNapoleon) January 25, 2021

While the Buccaneers were still expected to grab a wild card spot at that time, they did not really look like Super Bowl contenders. After that loss, they had a bye week, and then have not lost since.

We’ve seen Romo show off his predictive powers before, but this is pretty impressive. Sure, on paper, putting Brady in the Super Bowl against the defending champions isn’t a huge stretch, but the Bucs had lost three of four when Romo made this call. It was far from a slam dunk.

Sunday was actually a pretty good day for bold predictions coming true.