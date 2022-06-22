Tony Romo goes viral for stretching during golf tournament

Tony Romo retired from the NFL due to back issues that still seem to bother him even today.

While playing in the Match Play Championship Tuesday in Wisconsin, Romo’s back was bothering him enough that he was captured on video performing stretches on all-fours. He did so while his opponent, Sam Cianciolo, was putting on the 14th hole. Talk about a distraction.

Despite Tony Romo’s back acting up, he wins this hole when Sam Cianciolo can’t make this par putt to halve the hole. Romo 1-up thru 14 per live scoring. @WSGAGolf #StateMatchPlay @Wisdotgolf pic.twitter.com/5Pv1jHDIW8 — Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) June 21, 2022

Cianciolo missed the putt.

After the match, Romo was asked by WisDotGolf’s Rob Hernandez about how he deals with back pain.

“My back, it definitely pops up more often than I’d like,” Romo said. “But I played 36 holes yesterday. I do this whole routine beforehand. I can’t just show up and play.”

The 42-year-old was shooting 1-under par after the 14th hole and wound up with a 1-up win to improve to 3-0.

Romo missed 10 games during 2016 with a broken vertebrae that he suffered during the preseason. Dak Prescott took over the starting quarterback job for the Dallas Cowboys in Romo’s absence, and remained the starter even when Romo returned. The four-time Pro Bowler wound up retiring that offseason and joined Jim Nantz in the CBS broadcast booth soon thereafter.

Romo’s quarterfinal match is scheduled for Wednesday.