 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, June 21, 2022

Tony Romo goes viral for stretching during golf tournament

June 21, 2022
by Alex Evans
Tony Romo in a suit

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Television announcer Tony Romo following the AFC championship game between the New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Romo retired from the NFL due to back issues that still seem to bother him even today.

While playing in the Match Play Championship Tuesday in Wisconsin, Romo’s back was bothering him enough that he was captured on video performing stretches on all-fours. He did so while his opponent, Sam Cianciolo, was putting on the 14th hole. Talk about a distraction.

Cianciolo missed the putt.

After the match, Romo was asked by WisDotGolf’s Rob Hernandez about how he deals with back pain.

“My back, it definitely pops up more often than I’d like,” Romo said. “But I played 36 holes yesterday. I do this whole routine beforehand. I can’t just show up and play.”

The 42-year-old was shooting 1-under par after the 14th hole and wound up with a 1-up win to improve to 3-0.

Romo missed 10 games during 2016 with a broken vertebrae that he suffered during the preseason. Dak Prescott took over the starting quarterback job for the Dallas Cowboys in Romo’s absence, and remained the starter even when Romo returned. The four-time Pro Bowler wound up retiring that offseason and joined Jim Nantz in the CBS broadcast booth soon thereafter.

Romo’s quarterfinal match is scheduled for Wednesday.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus