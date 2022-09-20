Top Buccaneers lineman to miss significant time with foot injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held Ezekiel Elliott in check during Week 1 and managed to avoid Alvin Kamara in Week 2. But it may get much more difficult for them to stop the run from here.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that Bucs defensive end Akiem Hicks tore the plantar fascia in his foot and is expected to be sidelined for a month. Hicks suffered the injury during Sunday’s win over New Orleans.

The 32-year-old Hicks, a Pro Bowler in 2018, signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Buccaneers over the offseason. He is a starter on the left side of Tampa Bay’s defensive line and a dominant run-stopper when healthy. But Hicks missed 20 games with injury in the previous three seasons and could now miss at least another four games for the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay’s offense is already getting cooked by injuries, and now their defense is suffering a big body blow as well.