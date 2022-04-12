Jaguars’ Travis Etienne has funny response to Urban Meyer question

Travis Etienne was viewed by many as a Rookie of the Year candidate after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him in the first round last year, but he never played after suffering a foot injury during the preseason. Missing your entire first NFL season is tough, but Etienne admits there was one silver lining.

Etienne was asked by a reporter on Tuesday if there was any part of him that was glad he was not involved in the Jaguars’ drama-filled season. The former Clemson star gave a very honest response.

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne on not playing last season with all the Urban Meyer drama going on: “If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one.” 💀pic.twitter.com/qMiTEx6BPK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 12, 2022

“Definitely, that’s just the human element of it,” Etienne admitted. “Just seeing the results … if there was any year to miss, I missed a great one.”

The Jaguars went 3-14 last season, making them the worst team in the NFL by record. There is no telling what type of impact Etienne would have had on Jacksonville’s offense. What we do know is that he got to keep a safe distance while one negative storyline after the next surfaced in Jacksonville.

The Urban Meyer experiment could not have gone worse for the Jaguars. No player wants to miss games due to injury, but at least Etienne got to steer clear of the mayhem.

Photo: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC