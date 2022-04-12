 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 12, 2022

Jaguars’ Travis Etienne has funny response to Urban Meyer question

April 12, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Travis Etienne at a press conference

Travis Etienne was viewed by many as a Rookie of the Year candidate after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him in the first round last year, but he never played after suffering a foot injury during the preseason. Missing your entire first NFL season is tough, but Etienne admits there was one silver lining.

Etienne was asked by a reporter on Tuesday if there was any part of him that was glad he was not involved in the Jaguars’ drama-filled season. The former Clemson star gave a very honest response.

“Definitely, that’s just the human element of it,” Etienne admitted. “Just seeing the results … if there was any year to miss, I missed a great one.”

The Jaguars went 3-14 last season, making them the worst team in the NFL by record. There is no telling what type of impact Etienne would have had on Jacksonville’s offense. What we do know is that he got to keep a safe distance while one negative storyline after the next surfaced in Jacksonville.

The Urban Meyer experiment could not have gone worse for the Jaguars. No player wants to miss games due to injury, but at least Etienne got to steer clear of the mayhem.

Photo: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus