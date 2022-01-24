Urban Meyer responds to Josh Lambo kick allegation in new comments

Urban Meyer is once again denying kicking former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo in a new set of comments.

Meyer spoke to OutKick’s Dan Dakich on Monday and addressed a number of topics, including some of the controversies he encountered in Jacksonville.

Lambo’s allegations came up, and Meyer issued another firm denial.

“I certainly did not,” Meyer said regarding the kicking allegation, via Matt Hladik of The Spun. “To kick someone? Come on. I’ve done this 37 years. Kick a player? The other players came up to me and said, ‘We saw the whole thing.'”

Lambo claimed that Meyer had kicked him during warmups prior to a preseason game. Meyer denied the allegations when they were originally made and was fired less than 24 hours later.

The Lambo allegation certainly became a popular talking point in the wake of Meyer’s dismissal, but it certainly wasn’t the only factor. Some of the Jags’ players seemed happy about Meyer’s firing. The team also was not winning, though not much was expected out of them after they went 1-15 the season before.

Even if Meyer didn’t kick Lambo, that was hardly the only distraction the coach brought to the Jaguars.

Photo: Joseph Maiorana-USA Today Sports