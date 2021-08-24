Travis Etienne likely out for season with foot injury

Travis Etienne was expected to play a significant role for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his rookie season this year, but he will now have to wait until 2022 to make an impact in the NFL.

Etienne left Monday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints with a foot injury. He underwent tests on Tuesday, and an MRI revealed that he suffered a significant tear. He is expected to miss the entire 2021 season, according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was told the injury will require a 12-week recovery period at minimum. If all goes well, there is an outside chance Etienne could return later in the year.

The Jaguars used the 25th overall pick in the draft on Etienne after selecting his former Clemson teammate, Trevor Lawrence, first overall.

With Etienne out, James Robinson will likely be in line for more carries. The former undrafted free agent rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns last season and averaged an impressive 4.5 yards per carry. He also caught 49 passes for 344 yards and three scores.