Travis Etienne signs $52 million contract with new team

Travis Etienne at a press conference
April 30, 2021; Jacksonville, FL, USA; The Jaguars 25th pick in the first round of the draft, running back Travis Etienne during Friday afternoon's press conference at TIAA Bank Field. April 30, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Travis Etienne is heading back home after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Etienne is signing a four-year, $52 million contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports. While Etienne had interest from elsewhere, he prioritized the Saints in order to return to his home state of Louisiana.

The Saints get younger and more dynamic with Etienne, who is coming off a resurgent season with the Jaguars. He ran for 1,107 yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns for Jacksonville as the franchise returned to the postseason. He should have a big role alongside quarterback Tyler Shough in trying to get the Saints back there for the first time since 2020.

The addition of Etienne also calls into question Alvin Kamara’s future with the Saints. He did not want to leave before the trade deadline, but Etienne seems likely to be slotted into a big role in the New Orleans offense that would probably eat into Kamara’s touches.

The Saints have finished last in the NFC South in back-to-back seasons. They did show signs of life in 2025 by going 6-11 under first-year head coach Kellen Moore.

