Travis Hunter names the NFL QB he would enjoy playing with

Travis Hunter sparked some speculation when he singled out the NFL quarterback he would enjoy the chance to play with.

The Colorado two-way star intrigued viewers on a recent livestream by singling out a comment about him playing with New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Hunter went out of his way to read the comment, which was enough to spark plenty of speculation.

“Trav and Drake Maye? That’d be tough,” Hunter said.

Travis Hunter chose to read a specific message from a viewer during a recent livestream: “‘Trav and Drake Maye?’ That would be tough.” The #Patriots need to make this happen 👀 (h/t @Sthadius12 on Twitch) pic.twitter.com/T7Kj4EBXNJ — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) December 12, 2024

Hunter and Maye playing together is actually plausible. The Patriots will likely have to keep losing, but as of now, they would pick third in next year’s NFL Draft. That is a reasonable spot where they could expect to have a chance at Hunter, though he might not last too much longer if he were to fall past there. The fit makes sense, though, as the Patriots need an impact playmaker on offense for Maye to target.

Maye has not attracted the attention that Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels have this season. However, some have argued he has been just as impressive, if not moreso considering the lack of weapons the Patriots have on offense. In nine games, the quarterback has thrown for 1,696 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 8 interceptions.