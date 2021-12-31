 Skip to main content
December 31, 2021

Travis Kelce is in full Cincinnati superfan mode at CFP

December 31, 2021
by Grey Papke

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is the most notable Cincinnati Bearcats football alum, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was not going to miss the chance to see his team in the College Football Playoff semi-final.

Kelce was shown on the jumbotron during the game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, where he showed off his Bearcats gear and mugged for the camera. There was even a brief cameo from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well.

The Bearcats went into halftime trailing 17-3, so Kelce won’t be thrilled with what he saw. Still, he managed to keep the energy up.

The Chiefs play Sunday in Cincinnati, so Mahomes and Kelce definitely had to go out of their way to attend this game. Things can get pretty wild when Kelce and Mahomes have fun together, but they will be ready to play Sunday.

