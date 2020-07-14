Post Malone got Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce tattoos after losing to them in beer pong

Post Malone has a tattoo that features a Kansas City Chiefs logo surrounded by replicas of autographs from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. You may think the rapper got the artwork because he is a big Chiefs fan and was excited when they won the Super Bowl, but that would not be entirely correct.

As part of his interview with Clay Skipper of GQ that was published on Tuesday, Mahomes told an awesome story about how he and Kelce got backstage passes and a suite to Post Malone’s concert in Kansas City, which happened to be the same day the Chiefs held their championship parade. The Pro Bowlers ended up playing beer pong against Post, and apparently their winning ways hadn’t worn off yet. The duo could not lose, which really irritated Post.

As Mahomes described it, Post tried beating Mahomes and Kelce with a number of different partners and had no luck. Somewhere around the 14th or 15th game, Post’s manager told him it was time to go on stage. The rapper decided he wanted to play one last game and up the stakes, so he had Mahomes and Kelce autograph a piece of paper. He promised to get their tattoos autographed on his body if they beat him again. The outcome was the same.

“He has a tattoo artist literally in the room,” Mahomes recalled. “I’m like, ‘Dude, you do not actually have to get a tattoo of our autographs.’”

Of course, Post kept his word. You can see what the tattoo looks like here.

Post confirmed the bet in an email to Skipper, admitting he is a “pretty f—ing competitive beer pong player.” He also said he can’t recall ever getting a tattoo as a result of a lost bet.

Mahomes had a great joke about how hard he partied after the Super Bowl, and it certainly seems like the parade was just the warmup exercise. When Post Malone gets an impromptu tattoo of your autograph on his body, you know the night got pretty crazy.