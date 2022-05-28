Travis Kelce has great comment about his contract

Money is King. For most, anyway. But apparently not for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

A week after fellow tight end George Kittle ranted about Kelce being underpaid, saying it “boggles” his mind, Kelce responded. And although he was appreciative of Kittle’s support, he wasn’t on the same wavelength when it came to money.

“I appreciate (George) Kittle saying that,” Kecle said, via Chiefs Wire. “That’s my guy and he always wants to see every tight end get paid as much as their production is. But at the same time, I signed my contract understanding what I had. I put a lot into this, man. Money, in my mind, is almost secondary at this point in my career. I’m here for the legacy and I’m here to try and make the Kansas City Chiefs the best team possible. That’s my main focus, that’s why I am here.”

The 32-year-old Kecle is currently on his third NFL contract and has earned more than $52.4 million over his nine-year career. And that doesn’t include the $7.45 million he’s due in 2022.

That’s a lot by any measure, but Kelce is still widely considered underpaid at his position, where’s among the league’s best. He hasn’t recorded fewer than 67 receptions since his rookie season and holds multiple NFL records, including the most 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end (6).

Ultimately, however, Kelce’s goal is to stack winning seasons for the Chiefs. And that includes the pursuit of his second Super Bowl championship ring.