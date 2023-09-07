 Skip to main content
Travis Kelce injury does not seem serious despite Week 1 status

September 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jan 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce speaks during a press conference for Super Bowl LIV at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will miss his first game in nearly a decade on Thursday night, but there is reason to believe this will only be a one-week issue.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Kelce is being held out of Thursday’s season opener out of an “abundance of caution.” The tight end is only experiencing mild discomfort in his knee, and there appears to be optimism that he will be able to return for Week 2 against Jacksonville.

In addition, James Palmer of NFL Network noted that Kelce had pushed hard to play in Week 1 and may even be ahead of schedule.

Kelce’s injury created a brief initial scare, but it sounds like it never got worse than some swelling. It is only Week 1, so there is virtually no reason for the Chiefs to compromise his health for the rest of the season this early on.

