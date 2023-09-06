 Skip to main content
Travis Kelce’s brother Jason reveals extent of TE’s knee injury

September 6, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Travis Kelce looking on

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the field during pregame warmups prior to the Chiefs’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered a knee injury during practice on Tuesday, and his older brother has offered an update on where things stand heading into Week 1.

Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, shared some details about Travis’ knee injury during an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP Wednesday morning. Jason said Travis has some swelling in his knee but tests have revealed no structural damage. Jason added that he believes his brother will be able to play when the Chiefs open their season against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

“I know he’s got some swelling going on. It sounds like as long as they can get that down, he’s gonna have a chance to go,” Jason said. “The ligaments and everything are intact structurally, from what we know right now. His knee is fine, so really it’s about getting that swelling down and then seeing how bruised that bone is. … I think he’s gonna be good to go. I really do.”

That seems like positive news. Ligament damage is obviously the biggest concern, but it sounds like the injury for Travis is more about pain management. Even if he misses Thursday’s game, the Chiefs star likely is not facing a lengthy absence.

Kelce is far and away Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target. He has seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. He had 110 catches and 12 touchdowns — both career highs — last year with Tyreek Hill no longer in the picture.

If Kelce sits against Detroit, the Chiefs could be missing a star player on each side of the ball.

Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce
