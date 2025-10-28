Fans all said the same thing about Travis Kelce after his rough blunder on ‘MNF’

Fans were quick to roast Travis Kelce on Monday night over his costly mistake during the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Chiefs had 3rd-and-4 at midfield early in the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Patrick Mahomes tried to hit Kelce on a curl route right at the first-down marker. It was a pass the two have connected on hundreds of times.

But this time around, Kelce let the ball slip through his fingertips and fall right into the hands of Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner for an interception.

Patrick Mahomes threw this ball too hard! It’s his fault Travis Kelce didn’t catch that! He sucks!



Am I doing this right? pic.twitter.com/zZF1IGsjh5 — the metten burger (@themettenburger) October 28, 2025

The play was catnip for Kelce’s critics, many of whom wasted little time calling Kelce washed.

Uh oh



Travis Kelce is WASHED

pic.twitter.com/IEddgfgtbh — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) October 28, 2025

Kelce insane levels of washed chiefs need to move on — . (@BRlANBRANCH) October 28, 2025

Kelce washed get him off this football team ASAP — 3PM ⏰ (@Dumpin0nEm) October 28, 2025

Travis Kelce is so beyond washed — Sharp Odds (@sharp_odds21) October 28, 2025

The All-Pro tight end caught just one of his first three targets, with his lone catch being for -1 yard. He certainly looked washed to start the game.

The interception may have lit a fire in Kelce, because he looked anything but washed in the drives to follow. Through the rest of the second quarter to the end of the third, Kelce recorded five receptions for 100 yards.

Kelce also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass late in the third period that gave the Chiefs a decisive 21-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Mahomes goes to Kelce to extend the @Chiefs lead!



WASvsKC on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/c41zTACFoq — NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2025

Chiefs fans are well aware of Kelce’s natural decline over the last few seasons. But the 36-year-old can still step up during a “Monday Night Football” matchup every once in a while.