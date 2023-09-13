Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift have reportedly been spending time together

Travis Kelce is a big Taylor Swift fan, and the Kansas City Chiefs star said over the summer that he shamelessly tried to get Swift’s attention before one of her shows. It sounds like his persistence eventually paid off.

During an episode of his “New Heights” podcast back in July, Kelce told his brother and co-host Jason Kelce that he tried to give Swift a gift before Taylor’s July 7 concert at Arrowhead Stadium. The gift was a bracelet with Kelce’s phone number on it, but he was unable to deliver it.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce said, via Miles Schachner of the New York Post. “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show.”

Perhaps Swift was flattered. According to a report from The Messenger, Swift and Kelce have spent some time together recently.

“Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” a source told the website. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Swift has supposedly been single since she broke up with fellow singer-song writer Matt Healy back in June. While “hanging out” and dating are two different things, the 33-year-old Kelce might be making some progress.

This is not the first time Swift has been linked to a star football player.