Thursday, August 6, 2020

Tre’Davious White opts in to 2020 NFL season

August 6, 2020
by Grey Papke

After much deliberation, Tre’Davious White has decided to play for the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was first to report that White, who had publicly weighed potentially opting out in recent days, did not exercise the option to do so and will play.

White had previously said he was undecided on possibly opting out, and criticized fans who called him selfish for thinking about it.

White’s decision to play is a huge boost to the Bills, as he’s one of the game’s best cornerbacks. In addition, Buffalo senses opportunity in the AFC East after Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots, along with several Patriots players opting out. White and the Bills have a legitimate division title shot this year, and he’s decided to be a part of it despite the health concerns.

