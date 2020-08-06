Tre’Davious White opts in to 2020 NFL season

After much deliberation, Tre’Davious White has decided to play for the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was first to report that White, who had publicly weighed potentially opting out in recent days, did not exercise the option to do so and will play.

Again, All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White will play for @BuffaloBills in 2020 after much deliberation before today’s 4 pm ET opt-out deadline.@TakeAwayTre_ #BillMafia — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 6, 2020

White had previously said he was undecided on possibly opting out, and criticized fans who called him selfish for thinking about it.

Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish. No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now? — Tre'Davious White (@TakeAwayTre_) August 6, 2020

White’s decision to play is a huge boost to the Bills, as he’s one of the game’s best cornerbacks. In addition, Buffalo senses opportunity in the AFC East after Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots, along with several Patriots players opting out. White and the Bills have a legitimate division title shot this year, and he’s decided to be a part of it despite the health concerns.