Trent Williams, K’Von Wallace ejected for fight during Eagles-49ers game

Trent Williams and K’Von Wallace were ejected from Sunday’s NFC Championship Game for their actions during a fourth-quarter fight between their teams.

Williams’ 49ers had a 3rd-and-9 with under four minutes left in the game, down 31-7 to the Eagles. During a run play by Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk blocked Patrick Johnson to the ground. Johnson got up and rushed Aiyuk, taking him to the ground after the play ended. Several players convened around the players, and two separate scrums broke out.

Some players were trying to remove other players from the pile, and that’s when Williams yanked Wallace down.

This was inevitable. Trent Williams throws K'Von Wallace down and the benches clear

Some San Francisco players came off the bench to get involved, but things died down pretty quickly.

When announcing penalties, the officials said that both Williams and Wallace had been ejected.

Williams getting physical amid a loss in a playoff game is nothing new. He did the same thing after a wild card playoff loss to the Seahawks in the 2012 season when he smacked Richard Sherman.