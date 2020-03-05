pixel 1
Thursday, March 5, 2020

Trent Williams reportedly granted permission to seek trade

March 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Trent Williams

The Washington Redskins may finally be doing right by Trent Williams.

Washington has granted Williams permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Williams refused to play for the team last season due to multiple issues with the organization, including problems with the medical staff. Despite his issues, Washington stubbornly did not trade him.

Though Washington obviously was hoping Williams would come around, they lost their bet. Not only did Williams not play for them last season, but they also did not get anything in return via trade. At least now they will be able to get something for him.

It took the Redskins a season to figure this out, but at least they’re arriving at the most sensible conclusion.


