Trevon Diggs gets massive contract extension from Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are writing the check for Trevon Diggs.

Per a report Tuesday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with the Pro Bowl cornerback Diggs on a five-year contract extension worth $97 million. The extension has a maximum value of $104 million for the 24-year-old Diggs.

A two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, Diggs now becomes one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the game. At $97 million, Diggs’ average annual value climbs into the range of standouts such as Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander ($21 million a year), Cleveland’s Denzel Ward ($20.1 million/year), Miami’s Jalen Ramsey ($20 million), Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey ($19.5 million), and New Orleans’ Marshon Lattimore ($19.4 million).

Diggs led the NFL in interceptions during the 2021 season with 11 (the most by any player in four decades). Though he often takes risks in the secondary and might not be the most fundamentally-sound cornerback, Diggs is well worth his monster payday.

At one point, Diggs fueled uncertainty over his future in Dallas. But that uncertainty is gone as Diggs is now signed through the 2028 NFL season.