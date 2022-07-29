Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs shares his 1 goal for 2022

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs led the NFL in interceptions last year by a considerable margin, and he plans to have even more in 2022.

Diggs had 11 interceptions last season, three more than any other defender in the league (New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson had eight), and the most by any player in 40 years. Despite earning his first first-team All-Pro selection, the 23-year-old is hungry to improve on that historic total this year.

“Be higher than last year,” Diggs said of his goal via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “Beat my 11 and just keep going and improving.”

While it may be difficult for Diggs to pick off more than 11 passes this season, he did make marked improvements from his rookie season in 2020. Diggs had three interceptions and 14 passes defended in 12 games. He had 21 passes defended last season in 16 games, and returned his 11 interceptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns. The Pro Bowler also finished the season with 52 total tackles.

Diggs has the advantage of getting better by competing against some talented Cowboys receivers during camp and practices throughout the season. Dallas’ receivers include CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Diggs can also pick the brain of his brother, Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, who agreed to a massive contract extension this offseason.