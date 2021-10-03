 Skip to main content
Trevon Diggs held out by Cowboys for odd reason

October 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Has “load management” made its way to the NFL? That may be the case for one team and player.

Trevon Diggs had two interceptions in the Dallas Cowboys’ 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He has an interception in every game this season and five total.

Even though he was a standout in Sunday’s game, Diggs spent time on the bench late. Fans and reporters immediately wondered if he was injured, especially since Carolina was in circumstances to pass the ball.

FOX reporter Pam Oliver said Diggs was out due to “player management.”

Player management is a new one. Maybe the best time to give a player some time to rest is when he’s having a dominant game? Is that the idea? Who knows.

The Cowboys later said that Diggs was managing pain in his back, so we have the real answer.

The Cowboys did offer a cool stat about their second-year cornerback:

That’s a nice, exclusive club.

