Trevon Diggs held out by Cowboys for odd reason

Has “load management” made its way to the NFL? That may be the case for one team and player.

Trevon Diggs had two interceptions in the Dallas Cowboys’ 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He has an interception in every game this season and five total.

Even though he was a standout in Sunday’s game, Diggs spent time on the bench late. Fans and reporters immediately wondered if he was injured, especially since Carolina was in circumstances to pass the ball.

FOX reporter Pam Oliver said Diggs was out due to “player management.”

Trevon Diggs is being held out for “player management,” according to Pam Oliver. No injury https://t.co/w0c1QTlRSm — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 3, 2021

Player management is a new one. Maybe the best time to give a player some time to rest is when he’s having a dominant game? Is that the idea? Who knows.

The Cowboys later said that Diggs was managing pain in his back, so we have the real answer.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on CB Trevon Diggs: “He could have returned if needed to. …It was bothering him at halftime.” May have taken a cleat to his back in first half. McCarthy said that Diggs has begun his campaign for NFC Defensive Player of Month in October, too. https://t.co/DB5i0kfQbV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 3, 2021

The Cowboys did offer a cool stat about their second-year cornerback:

With that interception, Trevon Diggs became the first player in Cowboys history to record an interception in each of the first four games since the NFL merger. He's the 16th player since the merger to have an interception in each of the first four contests. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 3, 2021

That’s a nice, exclusive club.