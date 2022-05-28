Jaguars GM reveals biggest change in Trevor Lawrence

Like many NFL rookies, Trevor Lawrence had a somewhat underwhelming first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. General manager Trent Baalke says he’s seeing things that make him confident in a much better sophomore campaign.

Baalke revealed that Lawrence looks “more confident” and “more decisive” in his offseason work.

“He’s just more confident,” Baalke told the O-Zone Podcast. “You know, he’s carrying himself with more confidence. He’s delivering the ball quicker. He’s continuing to do that. I’ve seen that through the course of the offseason, getting the ball out of his hands, being more decisive.”

These are the sorts of natural improvements one would expect from a second-year quarterback. Even after a middling rookie campaign, there was not a ton of concern about Lawrence. A lot of his issues were simply chalked up to ex-coach Urban Meyer.

The Jaguars have a new coach who has won Lawrence’s endorsement and have sought to improve the offense around him. The steps are in place for him to progress as a second year player.