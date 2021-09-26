Watch: Trevor Lawrence threw such an ugly pick-six

Trevor Lawrence put his Jacksonville Jaguars in a hole on Sunday with an ugly pick-six.

The Jags were leading the Arizona Cardinals 19-17 late in the third quarter. They had a 2nd-and-6 at their 25 and opted for a flea flicker. The play did not work well, as Arizona penetrated up the middle and put some pressure on Lawrence.

The No. 1 pick made a rookie play and tried to throw a ball up off his back foot. It ended up being intercepted by Byron Murphy Jr. and returned 29 yards for a touchdown to put Arizona up 24-19.

THROW IT AWAY.

Lord… help Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/hMufwAAimb — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 26, 2021

Lawrence just learned the hard way that you can’t make that type of throw in the NFL and get away with it. Throw it out of bounds or just eat it. Don’t just heave it up like you’re playing Wake Forest and have a 5-star receiver who will come down with it. This is the NFL.