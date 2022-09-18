Extent of Trey Lance’s ankle injury revealed

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a significant injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and it is one that will likely end his season.

Lance is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his right ankle, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Lance was carted to the locker room late in the first quarter on Sunday. His leg bent awkwardly underneath him when two Seahawks defenders tackled him as he took the ball up the middle on a designed run. Medical personnel used an air cast to stabilize Lance’s leg on the field. The former No. 3 overall pick was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo took over for the 49ers after Lance left the game. The veteran led the team to an easy 27-7 win over their division rival. San Francisco agreed to a restructured contract with Garoppolo prior to the start of the season that includes several incentives. He will likely have an opportunity to hit them now.

Lance’s start against Seattle was only the third of his career.