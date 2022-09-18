Trey Lance carted off with potentially serious injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field on Sunday with what looked like a serious injury.

Lance left the game after suffering a gruesome-looking injury to his lower right leg late in the first quarter. The former first-round pick’s leg bent awkwardly underneath him when two Seattle Seahawks defenders tackled him as he took the ball up the middle on a designed run.

This is the original broadcast angle of the Trey Lance injury (warning) pic.twitter.com/nZmBuUBJVd — IKON Highlight Heaveñ (@highlghtheaven) September 18, 2022

Medical staff immediately stabilized Lance’s leg with an air cast, which usually is not a good sign. Players from both teams came over to the former North Dakota State star to wish him well as he was taken to the locker room.

The Niners ruled Lance out for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury.

Lance was making just his third NFL start. He struggled in a loss to the Chicago Bears last week, going 13/28 for 164 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Though, torrential rains and poor field conditions played a role in that performance.

Jimmy Garoppolo took over for Lance, and the veteran may once again be the 49ers’ starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. That is one of the reasons San Francisco decided to bring Garoppolo back on a restructured contract, even though the decision reportedly did not sit well with Lance.