Trey Lance expected to start for 49ers at QB in Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to make a change at quarterback for Week 17.

Starter Jimmy Garoppolo was listed as doubtful for the team’s game on Sunday against the Houston Texans due to his thumb injury.

The #49ers officially list QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb) as doubtful for their Week 17 game Sunday vs. the #Texans, coach Kyle Shanahan said. Rookie Trey Lance is likely to start. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 31, 2021

Nate Sudfeld was promoted to the active roster, suggesting that he will serve as the backup to Trey Lance, who will start.

This is a tough time for the Niners to have Jimmy G. injured. The Niners are 8-7 and in the sixth position in the NFC. They also hold a tiebreaker over the 8-7 Eagles due to a Week 2 win over Philly. There are three teams with 7-8 records all fighting for the final spot(s).

Lance did not look so good in divisional losses this season to the Seahawks and Cardinals. But facing the 4-11 Texans at home seems like a winnable game for Lance.

Photo: Stan Szeto-USA Today Sports