Trey Lance expected to start for 49ers at QB in Week 17

December 31, 2021
by Larry Brown

Trey Lance gets ready to pass

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to make a change at quarterback for Week 17.

Starter Jimmy Garoppolo was listed as doubtful for the team’s game on Sunday against the Houston Texans due to his thumb injury.

Nate Sudfeld was promoted to the active roster, suggesting that he will serve as the backup to Trey Lance, who will start.

This is a tough time for the Niners to have Jimmy G. injured. The Niners are 8-7 and in the sixth position in the NFC. They also hold a tiebreaker over the 8-7 Eagles due to a Week 2 win over Philly. There are three teams with 7-8 records all fighting for the final spot(s).

Lance did not look so good in divisional losses this season to the Seahawks and Cardinals. But facing the 4-11 Texans at home seems like a winnable game for Lance.

Photo: Stan Szeto-USA Today Sports

