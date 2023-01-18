Trey Lance sparks speculation with post about new Titans GM

Trey Lance looked to be the future of the San Francisco 49ers at the start of the season, but with a hint of uncertainty now involved, people are reading into the quarterback’s social media messages.

Lance posted a message Tuesday after reports revealed that 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon was to become the new general manager of the Tennessee Titans. Lance responded to the news by posting a picture of Carthon along with three “fingers crossed” emojis.

IG story from #49ers QB Trey Lance right after the Ran Carthon to the #Titans news broke🧐🧐🧐👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/lmcZ58dtTZ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 18, 2023

What is Lance trying to say here? It may be that the answer is nothing, but “fingers crossed” is an unusual emoji to use when trying to convey excitement or happiness. Many wondered if Lance was saying he hoped Carthon would find a way to bring the quarterback to Tennessee with him.

The 49ers have seen Brock Purdy emerge over the tail end of the season. While it is not guaranteed that the job is his to keep, he does appear to have made a strong impression on his coach. The Titans do not have a long-term solution at quarterback, and Lance would probably be an appealing option for them if he were actually attainable.

Lance suffered a severe ankle injury at the start of the season that ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. There are definitely some questions about his future, but there is no evidence yet that the 49ers are ready to give up on him.