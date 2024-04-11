New Titans OC has blunt message for Treylon Burks

New Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz sent a fairly firm message to wide receiver Treylon Burks ahead of training camp.

Burks was essentially drafted to replace the traded AJ Brown, but has failed to meet expectations during his first two NFL seasons. With the Titans loading up at wide receiver, Holz had a pretty firm message for Burks entering year three when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.

Nick Holz on Treylon Burks: pic.twitter.com/oz7NjlHouN — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 10, 2024

“Treylon’s potential is very high. First-round pick, obviously, you can see all the talent,” Holz said. “But he’s going to get what he earns. My two days with him, he’s been a great guy. He seems like he’s learning a lot, he’s really taking and processing all the information, and then when he gets on the field, it’s what he can translate. He’s got a skill set that he’s a big guy who can run and he can make contested catches. If he can find a way to do that for us, that’d be a pretty big addition.”

Holz is not going to say anything outright critical of Burks, but it sounds like the wide receiver has a lot of work to do to get in the offensive coordinator’s plans. A big part of that comes down to who is on the depth chart ahead of Burks. After adding Calvin Ridley to go along with DeAndre Hopkins, the targets for Burks simply may not be there.

Through two NFL seasons, Burks, the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft, has caught 49 passes for 665 yards and one touchdown. He may already be running out of time to prove himself with the Titans.