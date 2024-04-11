 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 11, 2024

New Titans OC has blunt message for Treylon Burks

April 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Treylon Burks in a helmet

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) tosses the ball after making a catch during a Rookie Mini-Camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz sent a fairly firm message to wide receiver Treylon Burks ahead of training camp.

Burks was essentially drafted to replace the traded AJ Brown, but has failed to meet expectations during his first two NFL seasons. With the Titans loading up at wide receiver, Holz had a pretty firm message for Burks entering year three when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.

“Treylon’s potential is very high. First-round pick, obviously, you can see all the talent,” Holz said. “But he’s going to get what he earns. My two days with him, he’s been a great guy. He seems like he’s learning a lot, he’s really taking and processing all the information, and then when he gets on the field, it’s what he can translate. He’s got a skill set that he’s a big guy who can run and he can make contested catches. If he can find a way to do that for us, that’d be a pretty big addition.”

Holz is not going to say anything outright critical of Burks, but it sounds like the wide receiver has a lot of work to do to get in the offensive coordinator’s plans. A big part of that comes down to who is on the depth chart ahead of Burks. After adding Calvin Ridley to go along with DeAndre Hopkins, the targets for Burks simply may not be there.

Through two NFL seasons, Burks, the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft, has caught 49 passes for 665 yards and one touchdown. He may already be running out of time to prove himself with the Titans.

Article Tags

Treylon Burks
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus