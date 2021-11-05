Troy Aikman confused fans with his apology on air

Troy Aikman left fans confused with an apology he jokingly issued on air during “Thursday Night Football.”

Late in the second quarter of the New York Jets-Indianapolis Colts game on Thursday, Tyler Kroft made a leaping catch over Darius Leonard to bring the ball to the Indy 17.

“He just goes up and high-points it over Darius Leonard,” Aikman said when analyzing the catch on a replay.

Aikman then issued an apology.

“I do want to apologize, Joe. I swore I would never say ‘high point’ on air, but I did here,” Aikman said.

Joe Buck then asked Aikman to whom he was apologizing.

“To you and whoever else might be offended by that term. But that was a great play by Kroft,” Aikman replied.

People were left confused by Aikman’s apology and were wondering what the problem was with the term “high point.”

"I would never say high point. I apologize to anyone I offended by saying that." – Troy Aikman. Don't get it … is that a football term that dorks like me use that we shouldn't? — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 5, 2021

Did Aikman just apologize for using the phrase “high point” on Thursday Night Football? I’m confused. Am I missing something? PETA? — John Bangtrain (@RealStevieBear) November 5, 2021

Why would Troy Aikman apologize for saying “high point”, I don’t understand who he’s offending — MD ✥ (@DubsDynasty) November 5, 2021

Me, along with everyone else, searching Twitter: “Wait, why is Aikman apologizing for saying ‘high point’?” pic.twitter.com/z5ktOfYJFC — low (@whydontyouhuh) November 5, 2021

Troy Aikman apologized for saying, "High point" referencing a great catch by fellow Rutgers alum @Kroft86. What's offensive about "high point?" — Coach Cedric Brown (@TeamGetBodied) November 5, 2021

Hold up did Troy Aikman just apologize for saying high point? Is that an offensive term? Genuinely curious right now — Nick Tyrell (@nicktyrell) November 5, 2021

We don’t know exactly why Aikman apologized, but we have an idea.

When using the phrase “high-points it,” Aikman is talking about a receiver who times their jump to make a catch at the peak of their leap. But the term is confusing — and incorrect — to some. Some people believe it’s an incorrect phrase to use in such a situation because the receivers are not catching the ball at the high point of the pass; they are catching it at the high point of their leap.

It’s possible that Aikman was semi-jokingly apologizing because he knew some sticklers would get on his case over that distinction.

This apology definitely was less serious than the last time he issued one.

Photo: Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman attends the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports