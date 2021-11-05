 Skip to main content
Troy Aikman confused fans with his apology on air

November 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Troy Aikman left fans confused with an apology he jokingly issued on air during “Thursday Night Football.”

Late in the second quarter of the New York Jets-Indianapolis Colts game on Thursday, Tyler Kroft made a leaping catch over Darius Leonard to bring the ball to the Indy 17.

“He just goes up and high-points it over Darius Leonard,” Aikman said when analyzing the catch on a replay.

Aikman then issued an apology.

“I do want to apologize, Joe. I swore I would never say ‘high point’ on air, but I did here,” Aikman said.

Joe Buck then asked Aikman to whom he was apologizing.

“To you and whoever else might be offended by that term. But that was a great play by Kroft,” Aikman replied.

People were left confused by Aikman’s apology and were wondering what the problem was with the term “high point.”

We don’t know exactly why Aikman apologized, but we have an idea.

When using the phrase “high-points it,” Aikman is talking about a receiver who times their jump to make a catch at the peak of their leap. But the term is confusing — and incorrect — to some. Some people believe it’s an incorrect phrase to use in such a situation because the receivers are not catching the ball at the high point of the pass; they are catching it at the high point of their leap.

It’s possible that Aikman was semi-jokingly apologizing because he knew some sticklers would get on his case over that distinction.

This apology definitely was less serious than the last time he issued one.

Photo: Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman attends the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.

