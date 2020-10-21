Troy Aikman addresses hot mic comments about pregame military flyover

Troy Aikman on Tuesday addressed his comments about a pregame military flyover that were caught by a hot mic.

Aikman and FOX play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, who form FOX’s No. 1 NFL announcing team, were heard mocking the pregame military flyover ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Green Bay Packers game on Sunday (video here).

Aikman went on Twitter Tuesday to try and clear things up.

“I love a flyover but it was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium but I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life,” Aikman wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Pregame military flyovers have been a tradition before many sports events, regardless of what political party occupied the office of the presidency in the United States. That’s why many people seemed to object to Aikman turning things political by saying a pregame flyover wouldn’t happen under the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime.

Aikman omitted in his statement the part that bothered many, which was him connecting things to the current presidential race.